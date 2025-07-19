Left Menu

Inauguration of Maharaj Agrasen Dharmashala Marks Significant Milestone for Julana

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the Maharaj Agrasen Dharmashala in Julana, marking Gupta's 51st birthday. The event celebrated historical principles and was accompanied by a Bhoomi Pujan for local projects. Leaders reflected on their collaborative efforts towards regional development and social harmony.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta along with Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/@NayabSainiBJP). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant event on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta alongside Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the Maharaj Agrasen Dharmashala in Julana, Haryana. This event coincided with CM Gupta's 51st birthday, adding a personal touch to the proceedings.

The ceremony also included a Bhoomi Pujan for the Swami Gorakshanand Nandi and Kamdhenu Gaushala, underscoring both leaders' commitment to regional development. CM Gupta expressed profound gratitude to CM Saini for dedicating these important schemes to her birthplace, emphasizing the collaboration's positive impact on the community.

CM Saini, taking to X to share the event's visuals, highlighted Maharaja Agrasen's enduring principle of 'one rupee one brick'—a cornerstone for societal construction. Earlier in the day, CM Saini also extended birthday greetings to CM Gupta, commending her for her leadership in transforming Delhi's political landscape.

