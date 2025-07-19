Inauguration of Maharaj Agrasen Dharmashala Marks Significant Milestone for Julana

In a significant event on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta alongside Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the Maharaj Agrasen Dharmashala in Julana, Haryana. This event coincided with CM Gupta's 51st birthday, adding a personal touch to the proceedings.

The ceremony also included a Bhoomi Pujan for the Swami Gorakshanand Nandi and Kamdhenu Gaushala, underscoring both leaders' commitment to regional development. CM Gupta expressed profound gratitude to CM Saini for dedicating these important schemes to her birthplace, emphasizing the collaboration's positive impact on the community.

CM Saini, taking to X to share the event's visuals, highlighted Maharaja Agrasen's enduring principle of 'one rupee one brick'—a cornerstone for societal construction. Earlier in the day, CM Saini also extended birthday greetings to CM Gupta, commending her for her leadership in transforming Delhi's political landscape.