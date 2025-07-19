Justice Vibhu Bakhru Becomes Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court

In a significant legal transition, Justice Vibhu Bakhru was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court on Saturday during a formal ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. The oath was administered by Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar present to witness the occasion.

During his farewell address at the Delhi High Court earlier last week, Justice Bakhru conveyed heartfelt gratitude towards the institution for its instrumental role in his development as a legal professional. He received a farewell ceremony as his elevation to the Chief Justice position was celebrated. Highlighting the demanding nature of the legal field, he emphasized the lack of a work-life balance, remarking, "There is no work-life balance in the legal profession. There is only work and that's life."

Justice Bakhru has a distinguished career marked by his appointment as an additional judge at the Delhi High Court in 2013 and his subsequent rise to permanent judge status. His extensive background also includes serving as a senior advocate and as Chairman of the Delhi International Arbitration Centre. As he transitions to his new role, Justice Bakhru remains appreciative of his colleagues at the Delhi High Court, carrying its values to his new post in Karnataka.

