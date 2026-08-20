Sajjan Kumar: From Parliament to Prison and Beyond, A Controversial Legacy Ends

Sajjan Kumar, former Congress Member of Parliament and a notable figure in India's 1984 anti-Sikh riots, died on Thursday at the age of 84, at Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi. Hospital sources stated he suffered from high blood pressure and Parkinson’s disease.

Upon arrival at 11:00 am, Kumar was admitted for emergency medical care but could not be revived, passing at 12:30 pm. Kumar's legal entanglements during the nearly four decades following the anti-Sikh riots solidified his contentious political legacy.

He was serving a life sentence following a 2018 conviction by the Delhi High Court for his involvement in the killings and violence in the Delhi Raj Nagar area. Despite several acquittals, his conviction and subsequent death closed a complex chapter in the history of Indian criminal justice.