Digital Leap: Next-Gen APT Application Revolutionizes Delhi Post Offices

The Department of Posts is set to unveil its next-generation APT application, signaling a significant stride in digital advancement and nation-building. This enhanced system will be implemented across various Post Offices in Delhi, including Aliganj, Amar Colony, and Safdarjung Airport among others, on July 21.

A planned downtime for system updates and validation is scheduled on July 21, to facilitate a seamless transition to the new digital platform. During this period, no public transactions can be executed, a necessary step for ensuring a smooth and efficient launch of the upgraded system. The APT application promises an improved user interface and faster service delivery, reaffirming the Department's commitment to state-of-the-art postal operations.

The department is advising customers to plan visits ahead, apologizing for any inconvenience while ensuring that these changes are geared towards offering more digitally enhanced services. Meanwhile, the Department of Telecommunications has launched the Sanchar Mitra Scheme nationwide, with Assam LSA conducting an outreach at BSNL Bhawan, Guwahati. The scheme aims to engage students as 'Digital Ambassadors' to boost telecom awareness, with a session chaired by Advisor Sunita Chandra focusing on bridging citizens and the telecom sector.

