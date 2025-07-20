Uttar Pradesh's Efforts Shine in Kanwar Yatra Arrangements

On Sunday, Kanwar Yatra pilgrims voiced their satisfaction with the Uttar Pradesh government's comprehensive arrangements for the annual religious pilgrimage. Devotee Dinesh expressed his approval, noting the effective provisions made every kilometer to support the traveling worshippers.

In an effort to maintain a smooth flow of traffic during the pilgrimage, officials implemented a route diversion on the Meerut-Agra highway in Hapur district, controlling the movement of heavy vehicles. Law enforcement officers were stationed at these diversion points to manage traffic and ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

Sunil Sharma, another pilgrim on his way to Greater Noida, commended the government's traffic management and logistical support. Meanwhile, Muzaffarnagar Circle Officer Rishika Singh personally aided devotees by massaging their sore feet and hands, while also ensuring special facilities like toilets for women and medical assistance were available. She affirmed the administration's dedication to facilitating a trouble-free pilgrimage experience.

This positive feedback came in the wake of criticism from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who urged the government to instruct top officials to focus on providing additional amenities related to food and health for the pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)