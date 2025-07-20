Fugitive Behind Delhi's Daring Jewellery Heist Captured in Agra

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has successfully apprehended a fugitive involved in a notable armed robbery, ending a month-long manhunt. Shivam, also known as Shubham or Shibu, aged 22, was captured in Agra. The accused had been evading arrest after a violent robbery that left a salesman injured and resulted in the theft of jewellery valued at over 50 lakh rupees.

Previously, authorities had detained three individuals linked to the crime: Jitender, also known as Sujal or Passi, and his co-conspirators Vijay Kumar and Vishal Sain, alias Vishu. The robbery, which occurred on June 12, 2025, involved the assailants stabbing a salesman and stealing gold and silver jewellery. Swift arrests were crucial in restoring rule of law and public confidence.

Police indicated the crime had instilled fear in the community. Shivam's tracker led officers to Agra, where he was arrested after technical and intelligence-based surveillance. During interrogation, Shivam attributed his criminal choices to financial difficulties after his father passed away. His involvement escalated with influence from a neighbor, leading to planning and executing the heist with others.

