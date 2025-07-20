RJD MP Manoj Jha Critiques Trump's Global Ambitions Ahead of Monsoon Session

In a stark critique ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha lambasted US President Donald Trump, accusing him of aspiring to become the 'Sarpanch of the world.' Jha's comments came after Trump's persistent claims of negotiating peace between India and Pakistan in return for a prospective US trade agreement.

Jha additionally expressed alarm over recent events such as the Pahalgam terror incident and Operation Sindoor. He demanded discussions on India's perceived global isolation, particularly in the context of the forthcoming parliamentary session. His concerns extended to alleged voter name deletions in Bihar, which he termed a significant threat to democracy, challenging the integrity of the Election Commission.

Jha insisted, "The pain of Pahalgam, the failures that led to it, Operation Sindoor, and our global isolation need to be addressed. The voter name deletions in Bihar are alarming, raising questions about the democratic process. If Parliament doesn't discuss this, what purpose does it serve? Trump's aspirations for global leadership should prompt a response from our Prime Minister," he asserted.

Coinciding with these discussions, the government is poised to push an extensive legislative agenda during the Monsoon Session starting July 21. Key bills, including the Manipur GST (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Jan Vishwas Bill 2025, and amendments related to taxation and sports governance, are among others on the table. The session will convene until August 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)