Kerala High Court Bans AI in Judicial Orders, Quashes Driving Test Reforms

In a landmark decision, the Kerala High Court on Sunday issued a directive prohibiting the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, including cloud-based applications like ChatGPT, in issuing any court orders. This move marks the first instance of such a directive in India, underscoring the court's cautious stance towards AI in judicial proceedings.

According to the High Court's guidelines, AI should not be utilized to reach conclusions, issue orders, or render judgments. The court emphasizes that judicial officers and related personnel must exercise caution due to the potential for errors when employing AI tools. It stressed the necessity for proper training, recommending programs at the Judicial Academy or the High Court itself. Moreover, any discrepancies detected in approved AI tools must be promptly reported to the High Court's IT department.

In a separate ruling on July 16, the Kerala High Court also quashed reforms introduced to the driving license exam by the State Transport Commissioner. The reforms, which were challenged by driving school owners, included increasing the number of tests and changes to testing procedures. While the High Court found the reforms illogical and an overreach into federal jurisdiction, the state government is considering an appeal.