Karnataka's Dharmasthala Burial Scandal Sparks SIT Probe amid Public Outcry

The Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced on Sunday the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to address the ongoing public uproar concerning the alleged mass burial case in Dharmasthala. Reports of mass murder, rape, and burial have prompted swift government action.

This decision follows a letter from the Karnataka State Women's Commission and widespread public demand for a thorough investigation. Parameshwara emphasized that while there is significant public interest, he aims to prevent any political exploitation of these developments. The SIT's formation underscores the government's commitment to uncovering the truth.

The allegations have been bolstered by a complaint from a former sanitation worker at the Dharmasthala temple, alleging secretive disposal of bodies over the past 20 years. The whistleblower's claims are under scrutiny by the police, with a formal case registered as of July 4. The investigation is ongoing, and further measures will depend on its findings.

