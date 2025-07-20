Left Menu

Karnataka's Dharmasthala Burial Scandal Sparks SIT Probe amid Public Outcry

The Karnataka government has initiated a Special Investigation Team to probe allegations of mass murder, rape, and burial in Dharmasthala following public concern and a letter from the State Women's Commission. A former worker's complaint about undisclosed burials has intensified the investigation, which is currently underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 18:08 IST
Karnataka's Dharmasthala Burial Scandal Sparks SIT Probe amid Public Outcry
Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced on Sunday the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to address the ongoing public uproar concerning the alleged mass burial case in Dharmasthala. Reports of mass murder, rape, and burial have prompted swift government action.

This decision follows a letter from the Karnataka State Women's Commission and widespread public demand for a thorough investigation. Parameshwara emphasized that while there is significant public interest, he aims to prevent any political exploitation of these developments. The SIT's formation underscores the government's commitment to uncovering the truth.

The allegations have been bolstered by a complaint from a former sanitation worker at the Dharmasthala temple, alleging secretive disposal of bodies over the past 20 years. The whistleblower's claims are under scrutiny by the police, with a formal case registered as of July 4. The investigation is ongoing, and further measures will depend on its findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025