Left Menu

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress MP K Suresh confirmed the party's complete backing for the impeachment of High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma. Supported by the INDIA bloc, over 100 signatures have been collected. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju noted bipartisan efforts ahead of the upcoming Parliament Monsoon session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 18:20 IST
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc
Congress MP K Suresh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Congress MP K Suresh announced that his party is fully supporting the impeachment proceedings against High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma. The move aligns with the INDIA bloc parties, as confirmed by Suresh following an all-party meeting in the national capital.

According to Suresh, the Congress is actively collaborating with opposition members, having already contributed 40 signatures to the motion. The collective effort aims to gather the necessary total of over 100 signatures, a goal that is already in progress with substantial backing from various parties.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju remarked on the impeachment process, revealing that more than 100 signatures have already been collected. Rijiju highlighted the bipartisan nature of the effort, emphasizing a united approach in addressing issues concerning Justice Yashwant Varma during the upcoming Parliament Monsoon session.

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025