Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

In a significant political development, Congress MP K Suresh announced that his party is fully supporting the impeachment proceedings against High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma. The move aligns with the INDIA bloc parties, as confirmed by Suresh following an all-party meeting in the national capital.

According to Suresh, the Congress is actively collaborating with opposition members, having already contributed 40 signatures to the motion. The collective effort aims to gather the necessary total of over 100 signatures, a goal that is already in progress with substantial backing from various parties.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju remarked on the impeachment process, revealing that more than 100 signatures have already been collected. Rijiju highlighted the bipartisan nature of the effort, emphasizing a united approach in addressing issues concerning Justice Yashwant Varma during the upcoming Parliament Monsoon session.