Wildfires kill 12 people across several Algerian provinces

​Twelve people ‌were killed ​in wildfires that swept through several Algerian ‌provinces, Interior Minister Said Sayoud said late on Wednesday, amid a severe heatwave gripping ‌North Africa.

The fatalities included five ‌people in Jijel province, four in Bejaia and three in Tizi Ouzou. Sayoud added that ⁠54 ​people ⁠had suffered burn injuries, including six in critical ⁠condition who are currently in intensive care.

Algeria's ​civil protection services recorded 154 ⁠wildfires across the country on Wednesday. Thirty-six fires ⁠were ​reported in Bejaia province alone, of which 18 had been ⁠brought under control. The fires come as an ⁠exceptional ⁠heatwave sweeps across North Africa, particularly Tunisia and Algeria.