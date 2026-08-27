Wildfires kill 12 people across several Algerian provinces

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 04:35 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 04:35 IST
Wildfires kill 12 people across several Algerian provinces

​Twelve people ‌were killed ​in wildfires that swept through several Algerian ‌provinces, Interior Minister Said Sayoud said late on Wednesday, amid a severe heatwave gripping ‌North Africa.

The fatalities included five ‌people in Jijel province, four in Bejaia and three in Tizi Ouzou. Sayoud added that ⁠54 ​people ⁠had suffered burn injuries, including six in critical ⁠condition who are currently in intensive care.

Algeria's ​civil protection services recorded 154 ⁠wildfires across the country on Wednesday. Thirty-six fires ⁠were ​reported in Bejaia province alone, of which 18 had been ⁠brought under control. The fires come as an ⁠exceptional ⁠heatwave sweeps across North Africa, particularly Tunisia and Algeria.

TRENDING

1
Lawyer for Fed's Cook, targeted by Trump, says there is no grounds for dismissal

Lawyer for Fed's Cook, targeted by Trump, says there is no grounds for dismi...

Global
2
PNG parliament to consider Bougainville region's bid for independence

PNG parliament to consider Bougainville region's bid for independence

Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Qatar PM to visit Tehran to pursue mediation efforts

WRAPUP 1-Qatar PM to visit Tehran to pursue mediation efforts

Global
4
Wildfires kill 12 people across several Algerian provinces

Wildfires kill 12 people across several Algerian provinces

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

When Aid Becomes a Growth Trap: Why Africa’s Development Model Needs a Reset

Nepal-China Infrastructure Ambitions Collide With Himalayan Fragility

Fewer Mature Eggs, Similar Birth Chances: New Insight Into IVF Outcomes After Cancer Treatment

Explainable AI Reveals What Shapes Recovery After Prostate Cancer Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026