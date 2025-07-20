Left Menu

BSF Seizes Drones and Heroin in Major Anti-Smuggling Operations in Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) conducted significant operations in Punjab's Tarn Taran, recovering drones carrying heroin and arms parts. Vigilant efforts foiled smuggling attempts from across the Pakistan border, with joint efforts by BSF and Punjab Police disrupting narcotics trafficking in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 20:57 IST
BSF troops recover arms ammunition, drone from Tarn Taran (Photo: BSF PRO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a series of robust anti-smuggling operations in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday seized a drone, arms, and a large quantity of heroin. The BSF's comprehensive search led to the recovery of a sophisticated DJI Matrice 300 RTK drone carrying 3.7 kilograms of heroin and components of a pistol.

The operation, held in collaboration with Punjab Police, thwarted attempts by Pakistan-based smugglers. A packet containing the upper body of a pistol and magazines was discovered in a waterlogged paddy field adjacent to Wan village, wrapped in yellow tape, elevated the urgency to disrupt the nefarious activities at the border.

Previously, BSF troops intercepted a drone near Khemkaran, leading to the recovery of another DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone, emphasizing ongoing threats. Earlier efforts had led to the seizure of six Pakistani drones and about 2.30 kg of heroin near the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar, reflecting BSF's commitment to securing the border area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

