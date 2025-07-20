BSF Seizes Drones and Heroin in Major Anti-Smuggling Operations in Punjab

In a series of robust anti-smuggling operations in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday seized a drone, arms, and a large quantity of heroin. The BSF's comprehensive search led to the recovery of a sophisticated DJI Matrice 300 RTK drone carrying 3.7 kilograms of heroin and components of a pistol.

The operation, held in collaboration with Punjab Police, thwarted attempts by Pakistan-based smugglers. A packet containing the upper body of a pistol and magazines was discovered in a waterlogged paddy field adjacent to Wan village, wrapped in yellow tape, elevated the urgency to disrupt the nefarious activities at the border.

Previously, BSF troops intercepted a drone near Khemkaran, leading to the recovery of another DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone, emphasizing ongoing threats. Earlier efforts had led to the seizure of six Pakistani drones and about 2.30 kg of heroin near the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar, reflecting BSF's commitment to securing the border area.

(With inputs from agencies.)