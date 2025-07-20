Left Menu

BRO Enhances Rajouri's Connectivity with Durable Concrete Roads

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is constructing robust concrete roads in Rajouri's Pir Panjal region, improving connectivity. Addressing waterlogging issues, concrete pavements are replacing affected patches. Local praises highlight Budhal road's exceptional quality, emphasizing improved transport and long-lasting infrastructure essential for thriving communities.

Road construction work in Rajouri (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is significantly contributing to improving road infrastructure in the hilly terrains of Rajouri district's Pir Panjal region. The ongoing construction targets key market areas like Kotranka, Samote, and Budhal to enhance connectivity and facilitate smoother travel for local residents.

In addressing recurring issues of waterlogging, BRO Engineer Sanjay Sharma reports that concrete pavements are being strategically constructed, especially in clogged market areas. 'We are addressing waterlog challenges by implementing concrete pavements; this step also helps in covering patches on roads, ensuring a smooth travel experience,' said Sharma.

Residents like Manzoor Naik commend BRO's efforts, highlighting the exceptional quality of Budhal road. Naik points out, 'In densely populated areas, water affects road durability. Thanks to BRO, a one-foot wide concrete road, durable for at least 30 years, has been constructed in critical areas.'

