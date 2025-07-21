Left Menu

Unlocking Wealth: Strategies the Affluent Use to Thrive

CA Vishnu Gupta and CA Prakhar Gupta launched their book 'How the Wealthy Borrow to Win,' guiding entrepreneurs in using debt strategically for growth. With insights from seasoned financial experts and fresh perspectives, the book empowers business founders to leverage capital responsibly and effectively.

Indore bore witness to the launch of 'How the Wealthy Borrow to Win,' penned by financial experts CA Vishnu Gupta and CA Prakhar Gupta. The event attracted over 400 business owners, CAs, and dignitaries, rendering a strong testament to its anticipated impact in entrepreneurial circles.

Keynote speeches during the event highlighted the strategic benefits of borrowing capital, positioning debt as a powerful growth tool rather than a last resort. The book offers simplified approaches to understanding lender logic, dismantling financial misconceptions, and fostering structured financial strategies.

With endorsements from notable figures in business and finance, the book serves as a vital resource for ambitious entrepreneurs eager to raise funds smartly and ethically. The Guptas emphasize that finance should be viewed through the lens of mindset rather than mere numbers.

