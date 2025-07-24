Left Menu

Trade Talks Tension: EM Currencies Remain Stagnant

Emerging market currencies and stocks experienced minimal movement as investors awaited clarity on U.S. trade negotiations. A looming U.S.-EU trade deal, along with news from Japan and other partners, briefly boosted global EM stocks. Central banks in Turkey and Ukraine faced key monetary policy decisions amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:39 IST
On Thursday, currencies and stock indexes in emerging markets remained largely unchanged, as investors anxiously awaited updates on United States trade negotiations. The global financial community harbors hopes that President Donald Trump's steepest tariffs might still be circumvented.

On Wednesday, reports suggested that the United States was on the cusp of finalizing a trade agreement with the European Union, potentially resulting in a 15% tariff on EU exports to the U.S. This development, coupled with agreements involving Japan and smaller trading partners, buoyed global emerging market stocks, with the MSCI index reaching a three-year high. However, stocks saw minor fluctuations, with an index uptick of just 0.2%.

Across Asia, major stock exchanges witnessed gains, whereas Romanian and Hungarian indexes saw a 0.2% increase each, although South African equities slightly fell by 0.1%. Frantisek Taborsky from ING remarked on the market's mixed sentiment, expressing caution over the potential volatility of these expected developments.

