Rugby-All Blacks come from behind to edge Lions and stay unbeaten on tour

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 00:27 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 00:27 IST
Rugby-All Blacks come from behind to edge Lions and stay unbeaten on tour

New Zealand ​fought back from an ​18-point deficit in ‌the second ​half to edge the Lions 41-35 at Ellis Park on ‌Tuesday and keep up their unbeaten run on their tour of South Africa. The come-from-behind victory means they have ‌beaten all four provincial opponents on their ‌six-week, eight-match tour as well as upsetting the Springboks 33-16 at Ellis Park in the first test at the weekend.

The ⁠tourists ​outscored the ⁠Lions seven tries to five with with Ethan Blackadder, Rieko ⁠Ioane and Emoni Narawa scoring two each, with Noah ​Hotham getting the other. Richie Mo’unga, on his ⁠return to the New Zealand side for the first time ⁠since ​the 2023 World Cup final, put over two conversions and Beauden Barrett one. The home side’s ⁠try scorers were Nico Steyn, Sibabalwe Mahashe, Kelly Mpeku, Erich ⁠Cronje ⁠and captain Francke Horn, with flyhalf Chris Smith converting them all. (Writing by Mark ‌Gleeson ‌in Cape Town; Editing by ​Toby Davis)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Secret Service aware of Iranian video threat against Barron Trump 

U.S. Secret Service aware of Iranian video threat against Barron Trump 

Global
2
California AG says no settlement talks scheduled with Paramount

California AG says no settlement talks scheduled with Paramount

Global
3
Judge chides US Postal Service over mail-in voting rule but won't block it

Judge chides US Postal Service over mail-in voting rule but won't block it

Global
4
Rugby-All Blacks come from behind to edge Lions and stay unbeaten on tour

Rugby-All Blacks come from behind to edge Lions and stay unbeaten on tour

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

When Energy Becomes an Economic Risk, Growth Takes Different Paths

Africa’s Hidden Welfare System Is Doing the Work Formal Policy Overlooks

Agriculture’s Next AI Leap Could Change Who Makes the Decisions

AI Skills Alone Aren’t Enough: Confidence and Research Motivation Shape Student Satisfaction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026