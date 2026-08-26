New Zealand ​fought back from an ​18-point deficit in ‌the second ​half to edge the Lions 41-35 at Ellis Park on ‌Tuesday and keep up their unbeaten run on their tour of South Africa. The come-from-behind victory means they have ‌beaten all four provincial opponents on their ‌six-week, eight-match tour as well as upsetting the Springboks 33-16 at Ellis Park in the first test at the weekend.

The ⁠tourists ​outscored the ⁠Lions seven tries to five with with Ethan Blackadder, Rieko ⁠Ioane and Emoni Narawa scoring two each, with Noah ​Hotham getting the other. Richie Mo’unga, on his ⁠return to the New Zealand side for the first time ⁠since ​the 2023 World Cup final, put over two conversions and Beauden Barrett one. The home side’s ⁠try scorers were Nico Steyn, Sibabalwe Mahashe, Kelly Mpeku, Erich ⁠Cronje ⁠and captain Francke Horn, with flyhalf Chris Smith converting them all. (Writing by Mark ‌Gleeson ‌in Cape Town; Editing by ​Toby Davis)