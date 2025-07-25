Delhi's CCTV Scandal: 32,000 Cameras Dysfunctional, Corruption Allegations Arise

The ambitious CCTV project in Delhi, established by the previous administration, is embroiled in controversy after significant discrepancies were found. Of the 2.64 lakh CCTV cameras installed across 70 assembly constituencies, more than 32,000 are non-functional, with another 15,000 yet to be installed. In numerous areas, the number of installed cameras is significantly lower than the approved amount.

Responding to the situation, the current administration has launched a comprehensive technical audit to identify deficiencies and establish accountability. Concurrently, the Delhi government's anti-corruption branch (ACB) has filed a case against AAP leader and ex-MLA Satyendar Jain, alleging corruption and bribery concerning the Rs 571 crore CCTV project.

Madhur Verma, Joint Commissioner of Police and Head of ACB, stated that liquidated damages of Rs 16 crore were supposedly waived following a bribe of Rs 7 crore. An FIR has been registered against former Public Works Department Minister Jain, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, after obtaining the necessary approvals from competent authorities. Allegations suggest the bribe was arranged to waive off the penalty for delays in CCTV installations.

Despite previous project delays, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) was awarded further orders for an additional 1.4 lakh cameras. The bribe is believed to have been paid through contractors who benefited from these additional orders. Allegedly, the project was executed poorly, with numerous cameras non-functional even at handover. Payments were reportedly inflated to cover the bribes paid via different vendors.

The ACB has already interrogated a BEL officer, who corroborated the allegations and provided a comprehensive complaint account. Documentation from Public Works Department and BEL is currently under review for further evidence gathering. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)