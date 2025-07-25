Left Menu

Iran and IAEA Set to Resume Talks on Nuclear Inspections

Iran is prepared to resume discussions with the IAEA regarding its nuclear program, as emphasized by IAEA head Rafael Grossi. Inspections, interrupted by recent airstrikes, aim to ensure transparency in Iran's nuclear activities. Iran agrees to technical talks but restricts access to bombed sites citing security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Iran has expressed its readiness to reengage with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to discuss the resumption of inspections of its nuclear program. This comes after a series of Israeli and U.S. airstrikes aimed at dismantling Iran's nuclear capabilities took place last month.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, speaking in Singapore, emphasized the necessity for Iran to be transparent about its nuclear facilities and activities. He stated that the IAEA had proposed initiating talks on 'the modalities' of inspections, which Iran has tentatively agreed to, though technical teams will visit without inspectors initially.

While Iran, represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, has allowed a technical team visit, it has refused access to certain bombed sites, citing security risks. The priority remains addressing the whereabouts and status of Iran's 400 kg stock of highly enriched uranium to ensure regional and global security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

