Left Menu

NGT Flags Misclassification of Rivers as Drains in Uttar Pradesh

The National Green Tribunal urges action after discovering that several rivers in Uttar Pradesh have been mislabeled as drains in pollution control efforts. This misclassification affects environmental sustainability and has long-term consequences. The issue will be revisited in a 2025 hearing as the Tribunal demands updates from the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:36 IST
NGT Flags Misclassification of Rivers as Drains in Uttar Pradesh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed strong concerns over the misclassification of rivers in Uttar Pradesh, where several have been labeled as drains in official records amid efforts to control Ganga pollution. This mislabeling has drawn criticism for its potential long-term environmental impact.

During a hearing on the enduring environmental case centered on the Ganga's cleansing and rejuvenation, the Principal Bench—comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Justice Sudhir Agarwal, and Dr. A. Senthil Vel—reviewed alarming data. Multiple water bodies traditionally recognized as rivers, such as the Chhoiya (Baha) River in Amroha, Chhuiya River in Hardoi, and Kali East River in Hapur, appeared in the reports as untapped drains, contributing untreated sewage to the environment without linkage to any sewage treatment plant (STP).

The Tribunal noted troubling details: the Chhoiya River connects to the Ganga during the rainy season without an STP, the Chhuiya River discharges over 28 MLD untreated sewage with no approved treatment facilities, and the Kali East River's classification despite ongoing STP construction exacerbates the issue. Furthermore, ambiguity surrounding the Sot River's classification was also flagged, stressing the adverse effects on environmental preservation and the Ganga's hydrological balance.

In its directive, the Tribunal ordered Uttar Pradesh to submit a detailed list of rivers misclassified as drains, either marked for tapping or tapped, alongside status reports from other districts. This issue will be revisited on September 4, 2025, as the Tribunal presses for transparent and accountable actions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025