NGT Flags Misclassification of Rivers as Drains in Uttar Pradesh

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed strong concerns over the misclassification of rivers in Uttar Pradesh, where several have been labeled as drains in official records amid efforts to control Ganga pollution. This mislabeling has drawn criticism for its potential long-term environmental impact.

During a hearing on the enduring environmental case centered on the Ganga's cleansing and rejuvenation, the Principal Bench—comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Justice Sudhir Agarwal, and Dr. A. Senthil Vel—reviewed alarming data. Multiple water bodies traditionally recognized as rivers, such as the Chhoiya (Baha) River in Amroha, Chhuiya River in Hardoi, and Kali East River in Hapur, appeared in the reports as untapped drains, contributing untreated sewage to the environment without linkage to any sewage treatment plant (STP).

The Tribunal noted troubling details: the Chhoiya River connects to the Ganga during the rainy season without an STP, the Chhuiya River discharges over 28 MLD untreated sewage with no approved treatment facilities, and the Kali East River's classification despite ongoing STP construction exacerbates the issue. Furthermore, ambiguity surrounding the Sot River's classification was also flagged, stressing the adverse effects on environmental preservation and the Ganga's hydrological balance.

In its directive, the Tribunal ordered Uttar Pradesh to submit a detailed list of rivers misclassified as drains, either marked for tapping or tapped, alongside status reports from other districts. This issue will be revisited on September 4, 2025, as the Tribunal presses for transparent and accountable actions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)