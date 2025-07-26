Tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Coal Mine Claims Three Lives

In a tragic incident on Saturday, three miners lost their lives within a coal mine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, due to suffocation. Authorities report that an acute oxygen shortage led to the unfortunate deaths of Rahimullah, Aslam Khan, and Sher Rehman, all hailing from District Shangla.

Prompt responses from local authorities and rescue teams emphasize the severity of the event, as further investigations seek to uncover the root cause of the oxygen depletion and assess adherence to safety protocols.

This incident starkly highlights the persistent safety challenges facing Pakistan's coal mines, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where similar fatal events have frequently occurred, raising urgent calls for improved regulations and practices.

