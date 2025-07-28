Three Terrorists Neutralized in Srinagar: Operation Mahadev Continues

Three terrorists were killed in a fierce firefight with security forces near Dachigam National Park in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, as confirmed by the Indian Army on Monday.

The operation, code-named Mahadev, unfolded in the Lidwas area and was led by the Chinar Corps. It remains active with no confirmation on whether more terrorists are involved.

The Indian Army has communicated that further information is awaited as the security forces continue their operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)