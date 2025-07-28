Three Terrorists Neutralized in Srinagar: Operation Mahadev Continues
Three terrorists have been killed in a fierce encounter with security forces during Operation Mahadev in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park, Srinagar. The operation, led by the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army, remains ongoing with further details anticipated.
Three terrorists were killed in a fierce firefight with security forces near Dachigam National Park in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, as confirmed by the Indian Army on Monday.
The operation, code-named Mahadev, unfolded in the Lidwas area and was led by the Chinar Corps. It remains active with no confirmation on whether more terrorists are involved.
The Indian Army has communicated that further information is awaited as the security forces continue their operation.
