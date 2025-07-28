Left Menu

Three Terrorists Neutralized in Srinagar: Operation Mahadev Continues

Three terrorists have been killed in a fierce encounter with security forces during Operation Mahadev in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park, Srinagar. The operation, led by the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army, remains ongoing with further details anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:59 IST
Three Terrorists Neutralized in Srinagar: Operation Mahadev Continues
Indian Army launches anti-terror Operation Mahadev in Lidwas in J-K. (Photo credit/ x/@ChinarcorpsIA) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three terrorists were killed in a fierce firefight with security forces near Dachigam National Park in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, as confirmed by the Indian Army on Monday.

The operation, code-named Mahadev, unfolded in the Lidwas area and was led by the Chinar Corps. It remains active with no confirmation on whether more terrorists are involved.

The Indian Army has communicated that further information is awaited as the security forces continue their operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

