Libyan Militia Leader 'Ammu' Killed in Security Forces Raid

Ahmed Oumar al-Fitouri al-Dabbashi, known by his alias 'Ammu', was killed by Libyan security forces in a raid in Sabratha. The notorious militia leader, previously sanctioned by the UN for migrant trafficking, was targeted after an attack on a local security outpost by his militia left six security personnel injured.

Al-Dabbashi, headed the 'Brigade of the Martyr Anas al-Dabbashi', a powerful militia in Sabratha, responsible for trafficking migrants to Europe. His operation controlled key regions for migrant departures. His brother, Saleh al-Dabbashi, also wanted for trafficking, was apprehended during the raid.

The UN and the US Treasury had sanctioned Al-Dabbashi in 2018 for his role in placing migrants, including children, in precarious situations, threatening regional peace and stability. Libya's ongoing turmoil since the 2011 ousting of Moammar Gadhafi has been perpetuated by factions like Al-Dabbashi's, contributing to the nation's fragmentation and migrant crisis.

