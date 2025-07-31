Left Menu

Mercom India Renewables Summit: Leading the Charge in India's Clean Energy Future

The fifth Mercom India Renewables Summit highlighted India's advancements in clean energy, featuring discussions on policy, infrastructure, and investment. The event underscored the need for a post-2030 renewable target and emphasized a push for local manufacturing and skills development. Raj Prabhu urged the government to set long-term goals.

The fifth edition of the Mercom India Renewables Summit concluded at the Hyatt Regency, New Delhi, attracting notable attendance from India's clean energy sector. The two-day event featured industry-leading speakers who discussed policy innovation, infrastructure advancement, and investment strategies crucial for the development of renewable energy.

For the first time, an Expo Hall showcased leading clean energy brands and technology innovators, spotlighting India's dynamic local energy ecosystem. The Summit highlighted the necessity for a long-term renewable energy target post-2030, with CEO Raj Prabhu urging the government to establish a strategic vision.

Key insights included India's achievement of having half of its installed power from non-fossil sources and the push for domestic manufacturing and skills development to continue sector growth. Prominent discussions also centered around energy storage and green hydrogen, emphasizing the importance of investor confidence in the country's renewable future.

