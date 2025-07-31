Left Menu

Aftermath of Malegaon Verdict: Political Repercussions and Calls for Accountability

The NIA Court acquittal in the Malegaon blast case has sparked political reactions. NCP MP Praful Patel refutes the term 'Bhagwa Atankwad,' calling it politically motivated. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis demands an apology from Congress for past narratives. An appeal against the verdict is expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:20 IST
Aftermath of Malegaon Verdict: Political Repercussions and Calls for Accountability
Nationalist Congress Party MP Praful Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recent acquittal of seven individuals in the Malegaon blast case by the Mumbai Special National Investigative Agency (NIA) Court has sparked significant political reactions. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Praful Patel refuted the term 'Bhagwa Atankwad,' labeling it a politically motivated narrative coined during Congress's rule.

Political leaders have called for the respect of the judicial decision. Patel emphasized the importance of accepting the court's ruling, stating that the judiciary is a crucial pillar of the Constitution, and its decisions are made after thorough consideration of the evidence.

In contrast, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded an apology from the Congress, accusing them of propagating terms like 'Hindu terrorism' to advance political narratives. The verdict has left victims' families seeking justice as their lawyer plans to challenge the acquittal in the High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025