Aftermath of Malegaon Verdict: Political Repercussions and Calls for Accountability

The recent acquittal of seven individuals in the Malegaon blast case by the Mumbai Special National Investigative Agency (NIA) Court has sparked significant political reactions. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Praful Patel refuted the term 'Bhagwa Atankwad,' labeling it a politically motivated narrative coined during Congress's rule.

Political leaders have called for the respect of the judicial decision. Patel emphasized the importance of accepting the court's ruling, stating that the judiciary is a crucial pillar of the Constitution, and its decisions are made after thorough consideration of the evidence.

In contrast, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded an apology from the Congress, accusing them of propagating terms like 'Hindu terrorism' to advance political narratives. The verdict has left victims' families seeking justice as their lawyer plans to challenge the acquittal in the High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)