Tharoor's Witty Response to US-Pakistan Oil Deal

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took a humorous jab at the United States after it announced plans to collaborate with Pakistan in developing the country's purported 'massive oil reserves.' Tharoor expressed skepticism, suggesting Washington might be harboring illusions regarding the existence of significant oil resources in Pakistan.

The announcement came from US President Donald Trump, who confirmed a new trade agreement with Pakistan centered on these alleged reserves. In a post on Truth Social, Trump speculated on the potential for Pakistan to eventually sell oil to India, highlighting a broader vision for the deal's impact.

Despite long-standing claims by Pakistan of vast oil deposits, little progress has been made in harnessing them. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the 'historic' agreement, while Tharoor maintained his doubts about the geological promises, emphasizing the need for clarity on actual reserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)