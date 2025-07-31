End of an Era: Adrian Mardell's Departure from Jaguar Land Rover
Adrian Mardell, after over 35 years at Jaguar Land Rover and three years as CEO, is set to retire. The automaker's spokesperson announced his decision to step down, with a successor to be named soon.
Jaguar Land Rover announced on Thursday that its chief executive, Adrian Mardell, will step down after more than 35 years with the company.
Mardell, who has served as CEO for the past three years, plans to retire, a decision confirmed by a spokesperson.
The company is expected to disclose his successor shortly.
