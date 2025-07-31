Left Menu

End of an Era: Adrian Mardell's Departure from Jaguar Land Rover

Adrian Mardell, after over 35 years at Jaguar Land Rover and three years as CEO, is set to retire. The automaker's spokesperson announced his decision to step down, with a successor to be named soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-07-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 21:16 IST
End of an Era: Adrian Mardell's Departure from Jaguar Land Rover
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jaguar Land Rover announced on Thursday that its chief executive, Adrian Mardell, will step down after more than 35 years with the company.

Mardell, who has served as CEO for the past three years, plans to retire, a decision confirmed by a spokesperson.

The company is expected to disclose his successor shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025