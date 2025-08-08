Kashmir IGP Leads Security Strategy for Independence Day Festivities
IGP VK Birdi led a security review at Kashmir's Police Control Room ahead of Independence Day. Senior officials discussed security plans and deployments, emphasizing vigilance at vulnerable locations. Officers were tasked with ensuring smooth events execution with thorough planning, aiming for a peaceful and orderly celebration.
- Country:
- India
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone VK Birdi chaired a crucial security review meeting at the Police Control Room in Kashmir ahead of Independence Day celebrations. This gathering aimed to assess the overall security landscape and finalize arrangements for the national festivities, according to an official release.
The meeting saw the participation of key security officials, including IGP Security J&K, IGP Railways, and representatives from BSF, CRPF, SIB, and other departments. During the session, IGP Kashmir was briefed on the current security measures and deployment strategies designed to ensure seamless and peaceful event execution.
IGP Birdi instructed officers to complete all necessary preparations well in advance, with clear assignments given to ensure precision in task execution. Emphasis was placed on strengthening security, especially during night hours and at city entry and exit points, to counter any potential security threats. Additionally, enhanced vigilance on highways and railway stations was mandated to maintain peace across the region.
