Left Menu

Kashmir IGP Leads Security Strategy for Independence Day Festivities

IGP VK Birdi led a security review at Kashmir's Police Control Room ahead of Independence Day. Senior officials discussed security plans and deployments, emphasizing vigilance at vulnerable locations. Officers were tasked with ensuring smooth events execution with thorough planning, aiming for a peaceful and orderly celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:43 IST
Kashmir IGP Leads Security Strategy for Independence Day Festivities
IGP Kashmir reviews security arrangements for Independence Day and upcoming events at PCR Kashmir (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone VK Birdi chaired a crucial security review meeting at the Police Control Room in Kashmir ahead of Independence Day celebrations. This gathering aimed to assess the overall security landscape and finalize arrangements for the national festivities, according to an official release.

The meeting saw the participation of key security officials, including IGP Security J&K, IGP Railways, and representatives from BSF, CRPF, SIB, and other departments. During the session, IGP Kashmir was briefed on the current security measures and deployment strategies designed to ensure seamless and peaceful event execution.

IGP Birdi instructed officers to complete all necessary preparations well in advance, with clear assignments given to ensure precision in task execution. Emphasis was placed on strengthening security, especially during night hours and at city entry and exit points, to counter any potential security threats. Additionally, enhanced vigilance on highways and railway stations was mandated to maintain peace across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025