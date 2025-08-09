Left Menu

Landmark Peace in the Caucasus: Armenia and Azerbaijan Forge U.S.-Brokered Deal

Azerbaijan and Armenia have signed a U.S.-brokered peace agreement, aiming to normalize relations and boost economic ties after decades of conflict. The strategic deal, also dubbed 'Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity,' grants the U.S. development rights to a key transit corridor, potentially transforming the South Caucasus region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 12:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic move, Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a U.S.-brokered peace agreement, ending decades of hostility between the South Caucasus rivals. The deal, finalized in Washington, aims to normalize relations and enhance economic ties. An integral part of the agreement is the U.S. gaining exclusive development rights to a strategic transit corridor.

The peace accord is hailed as a significant foreign policy achievement for the Trump administration. President Donald Trump, present at the signing ceremony, emphasized the long-fought resolution and highlighted its potential to stabilize the region. The agreement also lifts restrictions on U.S.-Azerbaijan defense cooperation, a move likely to concern Moscow.

International reactions include cautious correspondence from Iran and concerns about sanctions evasion by Russia. Experts highlight that continued U.S. involvement is essential to ensure the deal's success and mitigate historical volatility in the region. As details emerge, the pact promises to impact regional geopolitics significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

