Empowering Women: Uttarakhand's Leap Towards Self-Reliance

In a grand event at his residence, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday applauded and honored women Self Help Groups (SHGs) that have demonstrated exceptional work under the Chief Minister's Sashakt Bahana Utsav Yojana. During the event, CM Dhami also unveiled the mascot and logo of the Chief Minister's Udyamshala Yojana and celebrated the launch of new products and the website of the House of Himalayas.

Dhami praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiatives aimed at women's empowerment, such as providing 33% reservation for women in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies, among others. Highlighting the state's commitment, Dhami said, "Efforts are underway to ensure women's active participation in education, health, and entrepreneurship, empowering rural women through the Rural Livelihood Mission." He announced that more than 15,000 entrepreneurs and self-help groups would receive business training, legal support, and market networking under the Udyamshala Scheme.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, aiming to give a global platform to local products under the 'House of Himalayas' brand. As of now, 35 high-quality products are reaching consumers, with plans for global export. Dhami noted that nearly five lakh women have organized businesses via 68,000 SHGs in the state. Testimonies from beneficiaries like Seema Kumari and Daya Danu underscore the schemes' success, marking substantial personal and regional economic growth.

