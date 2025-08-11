Main aim of Har Ghar Tiranga program is to honour those who made supreme sacrifice for country: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that the main aim of the Har Ghar Tiranga program is to honour those who have made the supreme sacrifice to protect the sovereignty of the country. He also emphasised that the Har Ghar Tiranga program has been successful in the state.

CM Saha said this while attending a door-to-door campaign for the Har Ghar Tiranga program at Baradowali Assembly Constituency today. "As you all know, this marks the third year of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative. We have been doing this following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to us. Our National Flag is our pride. We are observing this day to give respect to the people who made the supreme sacrifice during the country's independence. For this reason, Har Ghar Tiranga is being observed," said CM Saha.

He said that, along with the entire country, Tripura is also celebrating it. "Today, I have come here in my own assembly constituency. Yesterday, I did the same in another assembly constituency. It is being held in three phases -- from August 2 to August 8, from August 9th to 12th, and from August 13th to 15th, when the flag hoisting ceremony will take place. I have come here to attend door-to-door campaigns. Everyone is happy after witnessing this campaign," the Tripura CM said.

He further said that the main aim of this program is to give respect to those people who have made the supreme sacrifice and are still fighting to protect the country. "We have to make our country more powerful. This program is successful. People are happy," he said.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness over the "phenomenal" participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, noting that it reflects the deep patriotic spirit that unites the people of India and their unwavering pride in the Tricolour. He also urged citizens to continue sharing their photos and selfies on harghartiranga.com.

Responding to the Ministry of Culture's posts about phenomenal participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, the Prime Minister posted on X, "Glad to see #HarGharTiranga receiving phenomenal participation across India. This shows the deep patriotic spirit that unites our people and their unwavering pride in the Tricolour. Do keep sharing photos and selfies on harghartiranga.com" In an X post, the Ministry of Culture emphasised, "We are elated to see the enthusiasm surrounding the #HarGharTiranga campaign. From Kashmir to Lakshadweep and from Gujarat to Sikkim, the heartwarming images of people proudly hoisting the Tricolour show the deep connection that every Indian has with the National Flag." (ANI)

