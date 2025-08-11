Uttarakhand Champions Ayurveda: A New Era of Wellness Initiatives
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced initiatives to enhance Ayurveda, including developing AYUSH villages in each district. During the World Ayurveda Conference, he emphasized the global importance of Ayurveda in healthcare and praised efforts to inspire scientific curiosity among youth through programs like Vigyan Vidyarthi Manthan.
Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reiterated his government's dedication to promoting Ayurveda within the state, announcing plans to develop an AYUSH village model in each district. This initiative comes alongside the establishment of new yoga and wellness centers across the region.
Speaking at the World Ayurveda Conference and Arogya Expo, CM Dhami emphasized that the strategies being implemented are more than mere documents; they embody profound knowledge and discussions that will drive research, policy-making, and public health in Ayurveda. He highlighted how the Congress and Expo Mart event underscored Ayurveda's global potential in fostering good health.
The Chief Minister applauded the "Vigyan Vidyarthi Manthan" initiative by Vigyan Bharti, noting its importance in cultivating scientific curiosity, research tendency, and innovation among youth. Further, he emphasized that Ayurveda represents a unique medical system offering holistic health solutions, credited to Uttarakhand's historical association with medicinal wisdom.
