Unveiling The Postcard Ayurveda Retreat: A Tranquil Wellness Sanctuary in Old Goa

The Postcard Hotel has launched its newest luxury wellness destination, The Postcard Ayurveda Retreat, in the historical Old Goa. This unique retreat merges transformative luxury experiences with the ancient healing science of Ayurveda, in partnership with Sitaram Ayurveda.

The retreat offers personalized healing journeys that run from 7 to 21 nights, focusing on comprehensive medical wellness rather than leisure. Located amid tranquil forests, with a 300-year-old banyan tree standing as a central emblem, the retreat provides a serene environment conducive to self-reflection and renewal.

With The Postcard Ayurveda Retreat's opening, guests are invited to immerse themselves in a holistic experience that blends thoughtful design, nature-inspired wellness, and personalized care rooted in a century-old Ayurvedic tradition.