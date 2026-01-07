Left Menu

Unveiling The Postcard Ayurveda Retreat: A Tranquil Wellness Sanctuary in Old Goa

The Postcard Hotel introduces The Postcard Ayurveda Retreat in Old Goa, blending luxury with Ayurveda for wellness. In collaboration with Sitaram Ayurveda, this sanctuary offers personalized healing journeys. With serene surroundings and expert guidance, guests embark on transformative experiences tailored to individual health needs, combining tranquility with traditional Ayurvedic principles.

Updated: 07-01-2026 17:26 IST
The Postcard Hotel has launched its newest luxury wellness destination, The Postcard Ayurveda Retreat, in the historical Old Goa. This unique retreat merges transformative luxury experiences with the ancient healing science of Ayurveda, in partnership with Sitaram Ayurveda.

The retreat offers personalized healing journeys that run from 7 to 21 nights, focusing on comprehensive medical wellness rather than leisure. Located amid tranquil forests, with a 300-year-old banyan tree standing as a central emblem, the retreat provides a serene environment conducive to self-reflection and renewal.

With The Postcard Ayurveda Retreat's opening, guests are invited to immerse themselves in a holistic experience that blends thoughtful design, nature-inspired wellness, and personalized care rooted in a century-old Ayurvedic tradition.

