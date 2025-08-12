Left Menu

Sterlite Electric Secures Major Green Energy Contracts

Sterlite Electric Ltd has announced securing orders worth Rs 1,500 crore in the April-June quarter of this financial year. The orders are fueled by green energy projects and exports, indicating strong demand for the company's advanced power conductors and cables in domestic and international markets.

Sterlite Electric Ltd has secured orders valued at Rs 1,500 crore in the first quarter of FY'26, driven primarily by green energy initiatives and export activities. This marks an impressive start to the fiscal year, highlighting ongoing demand for the company's high-performance conductors, power cables, and Optical Ground Wire products.

The company's orders encompass a wide range of critical infrastructure projects, including high-performance conductors for green energy corridors and advanced medium and high-voltage power cables. Sterlite has also acquired contracts for reconductoring and enhancing existing transmission systems for major state utilities.

Further cementing its global position, Sterlite Electric Ltd is expanding exports to regions such as LATAM, SAARC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. 'With a growing focus on green energy, we are proud to support India's energy transition and global decarbonization,' CEO Reshu Madan stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

