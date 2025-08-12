U.S. Rejects International 'Net-Zero Framework' for Shipping

In a significant policy move, the United States has pushed back against the International Maritime Organization's proposed 'Net-Zero Framework.' This initiative aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the global shipping industry. However, the U.S. government, through a joint statement by several key secretaries, declared its firm rejection of the plan.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy collectively voiced their opposition. They argued that the framework could potentially escalate costs for American energy providers, shipping businesses, tourists, and citizens, which the Trump Administration finds unacceptable.

The IMO members are slated to deliberate on the framework's adoption in October. The U.S. stance underscores a critical divergence in international environmental policy-making, especially concerning the shipping sector's environmental responsibilities.

