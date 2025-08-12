Left Menu

U.S. Rejects International 'Net-Zero Framework' for Shipping

The United States, led by key secretaries, has officially rejected the 'Net-Zero Framework' proposal by the International Maritime Organization, which seeks to cut global greenhouse gas emissions from the shipping sector, citing concerns over increased costs for American citizens and businesses.

Updated: 12-08-2025 21:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy move, the United States has pushed back against the International Maritime Organization's proposed 'Net-Zero Framework.' This initiative aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the global shipping industry. However, the U.S. government, through a joint statement by several key secretaries, declared its firm rejection of the plan.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy collectively voiced their opposition. They argued that the framework could potentially escalate costs for American energy providers, shipping businesses, tourists, and citizens, which the Trump Administration finds unacceptable.

The IMO members are slated to deliberate on the framework's adoption in October. The U.S. stance underscores a critical divergence in international environmental policy-making, especially concerning the shipping sector's environmental responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

