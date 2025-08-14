Left Menu

Security Tightened in Assam's Dibrugarh Ahead of Independence Day Celebrations

In preparation for India's 79th Independence Day, authorities in Assam's Dibrugarh have increased security operations, especially in cross-border areas. Forces have been deployed at key points, and the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was launched by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to promote patriotism among residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 13:36 IST
Security Tightened in Assam's Dibrugarh Ahead of Independence Day Celebrations
Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, authorities in Assam's Dibrugarh have intensified security measures, with a focus on cross-border areas. The police, in collaboration with intelligence and security agencies, have launched operations to ensure safety by deploying forces at strategic locations.

According to Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy, the security preparations began much earlier this year. Efforts include area domination and continuous checks at key points and vital installations, while collaborative operations have been launched to address potential threats.

Additionally, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal initiated the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Dibrugarh, promoting patriotism by distributing national flags to local residents, students, and notable community members. The initiative aims to inspire participation in the national celebration of Independence Day.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025