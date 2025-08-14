Security Tightened in Assam's Dibrugarh Ahead of Independence Day Celebrations

As India prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, authorities in Assam's Dibrugarh have intensified security measures, with a focus on cross-border areas. The police, in collaboration with intelligence and security agencies, have launched operations to ensure safety by deploying forces at strategic locations.

According to Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy, the security preparations began much earlier this year. Efforts include area domination and continuous checks at key points and vital installations, while collaborative operations have been launched to address potential threats.

Additionally, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal initiated the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Dibrugarh, promoting patriotism by distributing national flags to local residents, students, and notable community members. The initiative aims to inspire participation in the national celebration of Independence Day.