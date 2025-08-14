Ukrainian Drones Ignite Fires at Russian Refinery
Ukrainian drones struck a Russian refinery in Volgograd overnight, resulting in significant fires. The refinery was reportedly supplying resources to the Russian military, marking a notable development in the ongoing conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 14-08-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:44 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Overnight strikes by Ukrainian drones set a Russian refinery ablaze in the Volgograd region, according to military sources on Thursday. The attack caused large-scale fires at the site.
Military spokespersons indicated that the refinery had been supplying resources to the Russian military forces, underlining its strategic importance in the ongoing conflict.
This development highlights the escalating tensions and the strategic targeting of military supply lines in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France Urges Halt to Controversial Gaza Aid Distribution Amidst Escalating Tensions
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Truce Talks Stalemate
Escalating Tensions: Missile Interception Over Israel
Fire Controlled at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Amid Escalating Tensions
Trump's Submarine Showdown: Escalating Tensions with Moscow