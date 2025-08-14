Left Menu

Ukrainian Drones Ignite Fires at Russian Refinery

Ukrainian drones struck a Russian refinery in Volgograd overnight, resulting in significant fires. The refinery was reportedly supplying resources to the Russian military, marking a notable development in the ongoing conflict.

Updated: 14-08-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:44 IST
  • Ukraine

Overnight strikes by Ukrainian drones set a Russian refinery ablaze in the Volgograd region, according to military sources on Thursday. The attack caused large-scale fires at the site.

Military spokespersons indicated that the refinery had been supplying resources to the Russian military forces, underlining its strategic importance in the ongoing conflict.

This development highlights the escalating tensions and the strategic targeting of military supply lines in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

