Honors Bestowed: Punjab Police Officers Recognized Ahead of Independence Day

Ahead of Independence Day 2025, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria announced honors for Punjab Police officers. The awards include the Chief Minister's Rakshak Padak and Medal for Outstanding Devotion, while the Andaman and Nicobar Police officers received the President's Police Medal for meritorious and distinguished service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:56 IST
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the run-up to India's 79th Independence Day celebrations, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has revealed the names of Punjab Police officers set to receive accolades for their exemplary service. According to an official statement, these honors are designed to recognize contributions to public safety and commitment to duty.

The distinguished list includes Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajinder Singh, ASI Narinder Singh, Senior Constable Jaswant Singh, and Senior Constable Harpal Kaur, who will be awarded the Chief Minister's Rakshak Padak award. Additionally, 15 other officers have been selected for the Chief Minister's Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty.

Simultaneously, four officers from the Andaman and Nicobar Police were honored with the prestigious 'President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service' and 'Medal for Meritorious Service.' Among them is Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, recognized for his gallantry and leadership in resolving high-profile cases, now serving as the Director General of Police in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

