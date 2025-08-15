Karnataka Government Promises Action on Alleged Dharmasthala Mass Burial Conspiracy

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar addressed the contentious Dharmasthala mass burial allegations, underscoring the site's 800-year-old religious significance. He opted not to disclose specific details, awaiting an official statement from the Home Minister. The Deputy Chief Minister assured that the government will enforce strict measures against individuals exploiting Dharmasthala's revered name to sow confusion.

In an interview with ANI, Shivakumar expressed his deep understanding of Dharmasthala, a site steeped in centuries of history. "It's a very sacred place," he remarked, emphasizing that no one should misuse or conspire against it. Confident of the integrity of the site, he deferred details to the Home Minister, assuring that the government's response would be resolute against fabrications.

Earlier, the Karnataka Government initiated a Special Investigation Team to investigate severe allegations of mass murder, rape, and burials in Dharmasthala, following a letter from the Karnataka State Women's Commission. The move follows media claims of a villager alleging the burial of bodies over two decades. The inquiry will follow the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita at the local police station.

On a notably different note, Karnataka observed its 79th Independence Day with CM Siddaramaiah hoisting the national flag in Bengaluru, alongside Deputy CM Shivakumar, who acknowledged the efforts of parade commanders, presenting awards to commend their distinguished participation in the ceremonial march.

(With inputs from agencies.)