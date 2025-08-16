Left Menu

Jharkhand Mourns the Loss of Education Minister Ramdas Soren

Jharkhand's Minister of School Education and Literacy, Ramdas Soren, passed away in Delhi while receiving medical treatment. The state grieves as leaders express their condolences for the leader, known for his significant contributions and leadership in the Jharkhand Andolan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 07:54 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 07:54 IST
Jharkhand Mourns the Loss of Education Minister Ramdas Soren
Ramdas Soren, Jharkhand's Minister of School Education and Literacy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant loss to the state, Jharkhand's Minister of School Education and Literacy, Ramdas Soren, passed away on Friday while receiving treatment in Delhi. He was 58. Chief Minister Hemant Soren confirmed the news on social media, lamenting the untimely demise of the leader.

Expressing his condolences, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar described Soren's death as an irreparable loss to the state. The Governor conveyed his sympathies to Soren's family and prayed for their strength during this difficult time.

Ramdas Soren, who suffered severe injuries from a fall at his residence on August 2, was airlifted to Delhi for advanced medical care. Despite the efforts of a multidisciplinary medical team, he remained in critical condition until his passing. The Jharkhand BJP also mourned his loss, highlighting his pivotal role in the Jharkhand Andolan and his impact on the Kolhan area.

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025