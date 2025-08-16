Jharkhand Mourns the Loss of Education Minister Ramdas Soren

In a significant loss to the state, Jharkhand's Minister of School Education and Literacy, Ramdas Soren, passed away on Friday while receiving treatment in Delhi. He was 58. Chief Minister Hemant Soren confirmed the news on social media, lamenting the untimely demise of the leader.

Expressing his condolences, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar described Soren's death as an irreparable loss to the state. The Governor conveyed his sympathies to Soren's family and prayed for their strength during this difficult time.

Ramdas Soren, who suffered severe injuries from a fall at his residence on August 2, was airlifted to Delhi for advanced medical care. Despite the efforts of a multidisciplinary medical team, he remained in critical condition until his passing. The Jharkhand BJP also mourned his loss, highlighting his pivotal role in the Jharkhand Andolan and his impact on the Kolhan area.