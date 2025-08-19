INDIA Bloc intensifies protest against "vote theft" allegations, SIR outside parliament building

The INDIA bloc on Tuesday intensified its protest against the "vote theft" allegations on Election Commision of India and Special Intensive Revision in Bihar outside the parliament building. The protests saw the presence of prominent leaders including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) addressed a press conference giving it's clarification over the "vote theft" allegations and SIR in Bihar. It also asked Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to submit a signed affidavit with proof of his claims of election rigging.

The opposition parties have been protesting against the revision of voter lists since the commencement of the Parliament monsoon session on July 21, with the treasury benches accusing the Opposition of disrupting Parliament proceedings. Calling the ongoing exercise as 'Silent Invisible Rigging' of votes, INDIA bloc leaders held banners calling for the stop of 'Vote chori.' Notably, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju called on Congress and other opposition parties to refrain from creating disruptions in Parliament over issues related to the Election Commission. Rijiju, while speaking at a press conference, stated that any disputes between the Election Commission and political parties should be discussed directly with the EC, and not in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued his 16-day 'Voter Adhikar rally' in Bihar. The Congress leader reached Aurangabad earlier today to start the second day of the rally. The rally is a campaign led by Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders to raise awareness about voter rights and protest against alleged "vote theft" and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

In a social media post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "16 days 20+ districts 1,300+ km We are coming among the people with the Voter Adhikaar Yatra. This is the fight to protect the most fundamental democratic right - 'one person, one vote.' Join us in Bihar to save the Constitution." (ANI)

