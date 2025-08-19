Family Feud Erupts in Sangam Vihar; Man Injured in Brotherly Clash

A heated altercation over personal issues erupted into violence in Delhi's Sangam Vihar on Monday, leaving a 49-year-old man injured. Police reported the incident involved the victim, Mukesh Kumar Singhal, who was attacked by his younger brother, Samshad alias Bhuri, and his associates.

Mukesh sustained lacerated wounds to his forehead and scalp, and his left hand was swollen. He was taken to Batra Hospital for treatment. Authorities confirmed that a PCR call and the victim's statement prompted them to register a case under Sections 110/3(5) BNS and 308 of the IPC at the local police station.

The investigation is ongoing, as police continue to gather more details about the incident. Further information is expected as the case develops.

