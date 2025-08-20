Political Tensions Rise: Attack On Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Condemned Across Party Lines
Political leaders, including Congress MP Pramod Tiwari and AAP's Anurag Dhanda, expressed outrage after an attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during a public meeting. Tensions rose with claims of political conspiracy as leaders called for a thorough investigation. CM Gupta remains stable, with police probing the incident.
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has spoken out against the recent attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, emphasizing that politics should be free from violence. Tiwari attributed the source of such aggression to the BJP, describing it as the 'mother' of violence, adding that public discontent with the party is palpable.
In a statement to ANI, Tiwari referred to previous attacks on former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and compared them to the current incident, suggesting a need to investigate whether the attack was orchestrated or accidental. He condemned the violence and called for immediate action against those responsible.
Meanwhile, AAP leader Anurag Dhanda echoed the condemnation and voiced concerns over Gupta's safety, demanding strict action from the Delhi Police. Amid varying narratives, Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva assured that CM Gupta was stable, dismissing exaggerated reports and highlighting ongoing police investigations.
