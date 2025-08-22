PM Modi to Inaugurate Key Infrastructure Projects in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Gujarat on August 25 and 26, focusing on inaugurating and laying foundation stones for critical infrastructure projects, according to an official release. Guided by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, these initiatives are pivotal to Gujarat's journey towards 'Viksit Gujarat for Viksit Bharat', emphasizing transparency, progressiveness, decisiveness, and sensitivity.

The Roads and Buildings Department is at the forefront of this transformation, overseeing landmark public infrastructure projects worth ₹307 crore. These efforts aim to bolster daily commuting infrastructure, enhancing safety, convenience, and travel efficiency across North Gujarat. This development is crucial for Gujarat to maintain its status as a key driver of national growth, synchronized with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

A standout feature of Modi's visit will be the dedication of the 21-kilometre Viramgam-Khudad-Rampura road in the Ahmedabad district. This corridor, expanded to 7 meters at a cost of ₹33 crore, connects industrial hubs, facilitating smoother vehicle movement and creating employment opportunities. Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay foundation stones for several projects across Ahmedabad, Mehsana, and Gandhinagar, including three six-lane underpasses and a railway overbridge, all aimed at easing traffic and enhancing infrastructure connectivity.

Strategically engineered to address traffic congestion at railway crossings and junctions, these projects in North Gujarat promise to boost commuter safety and efficiency. The venture includes upgraded roads to premier economic and tourism locations, such as GIFT City and Thol Bird Sanctuary, attracting investments and business growth.

PM Modi's visit underscores the collaborative drive of Central and State Governments to reinforce North Gujarat's infrastructure framework. The Roads and Buildings Department, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, aligns with the aspirational goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, anchoring its policies around building resilient infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)