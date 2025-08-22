Druzhba Pipeline Incident: No Immediate Threat to Germany's Oil Supply

The recently reported interruption of the Druzhba oil pipeline has not impacted the security of oil supply to Germany, confirmed the German Economy Ministry on Friday.

This disruption follows an attack by Ukrainian forces in a Russian town, affecting the Unecha oil pumping station, a key element of the pipeline network. According to Ukrainian military officials, the oil supply to Hungary was temporarily halted.

Despite previous disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine, the northern leg of Druzhba, transporting Kazakh oil through Poland and Belarus, remains crucial to keeping the Schwedt refinery running, securing fuel for Berlin.

