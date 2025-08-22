Left Menu

Druzhba Pipeline Incident: No Immediate Threat to Germany's Oil Supply

The Druzhba oil pipeline, briefly disrupted after an attack by Ukrainian forces, has not affected Germany's oil supply security. The pipeline now channels Kazakh oil to Germany's Schwedt refinery. The attack on Unecha pumping station led to a temporary halt, as noted by Ukrainian military and Hungarian authorities.

The recently reported interruption of the Druzhba oil pipeline has not impacted the security of oil supply to Germany, confirmed the German Economy Ministry on Friday.

This disruption follows an attack by Ukrainian forces in a Russian town, affecting the Unecha oil pumping station, a key element of the pipeline network. According to Ukrainian military officials, the oil supply to Hungary was temporarily halted.

Despite previous disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine, the northern leg of Druzhba, transporting Kazakh oil through Poland and Belarus, remains crucial to keeping the Schwedt refinery running, securing fuel for Berlin.

