Arabica Coffee Prices Skyrocket Amidst U.S. Tariff Hikes

In August, the global arabica coffee market saw prices jump by over 30% on the ICE exchange, primarily due to steep tariff increases from the United States, according to Cecafe President Marcio Ferreira. A 50% tariff on Brazilian coffee, imposed by the Trump administration, disrupted exports to the U.S. and the broader market.

Ferreira emphasized the uncertainty caused by these tariffs in discussions with U.S. officials, noting it pushed global coffee prices to unpredictable heights. The futures for arabica coffee on ICE, based in New York, rose to approximately $3.74 per pound, up from $2.80 at July's end. Brazil, as the leading coffee producer, won't provide immediate relief due to lower crop yield projections and likely frost impacts.

Importers are increasingly turning to Central America and Colombia, facing higher premiums over ICE futures. Meanwhile, European and Asian demand for Brazilian coffee has surged above expectations, partly due to Europe's role in re-exporting processed coffee to the U.S., where tariffs are lower than on direct Brazilian imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)