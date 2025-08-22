Left Menu

Arabica Coffee Prices Skyrocket Amidst U.S. Tariff Hikes

The global arabica coffee market experienced a significant price surge of over 30% in August due to steep U.S. tariff hikes on Brazilian coffee. This has created market uncertainty and shifted import focus to Central America and Colombia, while spiking European and Asian demand for Brazilian coffee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:58 IST
Arabica Coffee Prices Skyrocket Amidst U.S. Tariff Hikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In August, the global arabica coffee market saw prices jump by over 30% on the ICE exchange, primarily due to steep tariff increases from the United States, according to Cecafe President Marcio Ferreira. A 50% tariff on Brazilian coffee, imposed by the Trump administration, disrupted exports to the U.S. and the broader market.

Ferreira emphasized the uncertainty caused by these tariffs in discussions with U.S. officials, noting it pushed global coffee prices to unpredictable heights. The futures for arabica coffee on ICE, based in New York, rose to approximately $3.74 per pound, up from $2.80 at July's end. Brazil, as the leading coffee producer, won't provide immediate relief due to lower crop yield projections and likely frost impacts.

Importers are increasingly turning to Central America and Colombia, facing higher premiums over ICE futures. Meanwhile, European and Asian demand for Brazilian coffee has surged above expectations, partly due to Europe's role in re-exporting processed coffee to the U.S., where tariffs are lower than on direct Brazilian imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: U.S. and South Korea Forge Ahead

Strengthening Ties: U.S. and South Korea Forge Ahead

 South Korea
2
American Tennis Stars Poised to Break U.S. Open Drought

American Tennis Stars Poised to Break U.S. Open Drought

 Global
3
Ghislaine Maxwell's Interview Sheds New Light Amid Epstein Scandal

Ghislaine Maxwell's Interview Sheds New Light Amid Epstein Scandal

 Global
4
Formula E Revving Up for Major Expansion in China

Formula E Revving Up for Major Expansion in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025