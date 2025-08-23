Swift Response to Cloudburst Devastation in Chamoli District

Following a devastating cloudburst in Chamoli district, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made direct contact with local representatives to assess the extent of the damage and ensure effective disaster response. He expressed deep sympathy for those affected and urged community cooperation in the ongoing relief operations led by the district administration.

Dhami also communicated with the local Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), urging them to be on site to inspect relief efforts. The district administration, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and police were quick to launch rescue operations following the cloudburst in Tharali area on Friday night, coordinating efforts to help those in need.

The Chief Minister shared updates on social media platform X, reaffirming his close monitoring of the situation and his prayers for public safety. With the India Meteorological Department's orange alert for intense weather in Uttarakhand, preparations are ongoing. The Indian Army, responding promptly, sent 50 personnel and a medical team from Joshimath to assist, while SAR dogs and drones are being deployed to locate missing persons and aid in the relief operations.