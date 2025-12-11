Tragic Road Accident in Arunachal Pradesh Claims 21 Lives; Rescue Operations Underway
At least 21 construction workers from Assam are feared dead after a minitruck plunged into a gorge in Arunachal Pradesh. President Murmu and PM Modi expressed condolences and announced compensations. Rescue operations, led by the Army and other agencies, are in progress in the remote Chaglagam region.
President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences following a devastating road accident in Arunachal Pradesh that has left at least 21 construction workers feared dead. The incident occurred when a minitruck carrying workers from Assam's Tinsukia district fell into a gorge in the Anjaw district, a remote border region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial aid for the victims' families, offering Rs 2 lakh each from the PM National Relief Fund. A further Rs 50,000 was allocated for those injured. Both leaders conveyed their sympathies and wished speedy recoveries for survivors in public messages.
A massive rescue effort involving the Indian Army and other agencies is ongoing, with 18 bodies located 200 meters below the road. The accident's cause remains unclear. Authorities continue their search and rescue mission in challenging terrain, aiming to recover all affected individuals.
