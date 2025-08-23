Left Menu

ISRO Chief Attributes Chandrayaan 3 Triumph to PM Modi's Vision

ISRO chief V Narayanan credited PM Narendra Modi's visionary leadership for the success of the Chandrayaan 3 mission. Modi's direction resulted in India's lunar landing and the declaration of August 23 as National Space Day. Future plans include Chandrayaan 4, Venus exploration, and a space station by 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 12:18 IST
ISRO Chief V Narayanan (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), V Narayanan, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the success of India's Chandrayaan 3 mission. Speaking at National Space Day in New Delhi, Narayanan described Modi as a 'visionary leader' who provided ISRO with essential guidance.

On August 23, India marked a historic achievement by becoming the first country to soft-land a spacecraft near the Moon's South Pole, naming the site 'Shakti Point' and declaring the day National Space Day. Under Modi's vision, ISRO is set to launch Chandrayaan 4 and initiate the Venus Orbiter Mission, furthering India's space exploration ambitions.

Future plans include the establishment of the Bharatiya Space Station by 2035 and moon landing by 2040. Narayanan highlighted the achievements of 'Gaganyatri' Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla at the International Space Station, emphasizing Modi's role in fostering India's pathbreaking advances in space exploration and technology.

