U.S. Tariffs Tighten Grip on Indian Exports Amid Russia-Related Tensions

Indian exporters are preparing for challenges as the U.S. enforces a 25% tariff on all goods of Indian origin starting Wednesday. This decision intensifies trade friction in response to India's increased Russian oil purchases.

The tariffs, announced by President Donald Trump earlier in August, represent some of the highest duties imposed by the U.S., potentially reaching up to 50%. Goods shipped to the U.S. for consumption or withdrawn from warehouses will be affected.

Despite the Commerce Ministry's efforts to address these unprecedented duties, immediate relief appears improbable. Officials plan to provide impacted exporters with financial support and motivate them to seek alternative markets, such as China, Latin America, and the Middle East, to mitigate the economic impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)