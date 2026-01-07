China's Commerce Ministry Probes Dichlorosilane Imports
China's commerce ministry has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into dichlorosilane imports from Japan. This chemical is essential for the semiconductor industry. The probe follows China's recent restriction on exporting dual-use items to Japan amid increasing tensions between the two countries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-01-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 12:52 IST
- Country:
- China
China's commerce ministry announced it has commenced an anti-dumping investigation concerning dichlorosilane imports originating from Japan. The official statement was revealed on their website.
Dichlorosilane, crucial for the semiconductor sector, is now under scrutiny by Chinese authorities.
This development follows China's recent decision to halt exports of dual-use items to Japan, indicating deteriorating diplomatic relations.
ALSO READ
Japan-China Dual-Use Export Ban Sparks Diplomatic Crisis
Japan-China Tensions Rise Over Dual-Use Export Ban
Seoul's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Navigating Ties with China and Japan
China Halts Dual-Use Exports to Japan Amidst Rising Tensions
China's Export Ban: The Rising Tide of Economic Tensions with Japan