China's Commerce Ministry Probes Dichlorosilane Imports

China's commerce ministry has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into dichlorosilane imports from Japan. This chemical is essential for the semiconductor industry. The probe follows China's recent restriction on exporting dual-use items to Japan amid increasing tensions between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-01-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 12:52 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's commerce ministry announced it has commenced an anti-dumping investigation concerning dichlorosilane imports originating from Japan. The official statement was revealed on their website.

Dichlorosilane, crucial for the semiconductor sector, is now under scrutiny by Chinese authorities.

This development follows China's recent decision to halt exports of dual-use items to Japan, indicating deteriorating diplomatic relations.

